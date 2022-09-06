NAVAL AIR STATION PATUXENT RIVER, Md. – 1:00 pm – Shots reported in Lovell Cove Housing. NAS Pax River emergency personnel are on site, and the scene has been declared secure.

All personnel in Lovell Cove are directed to shelter in place until further notice for safety.

All others avoid the location until further notice.

MEDEVAC was requested for one patient suffering from a gunshot wound. MSP Trooper 7 arrived at Naval Air Station Patuxent River and is awaiting for the patient to transport.

