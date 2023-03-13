Sidewalk Construction Work To Begin Near NAS Patuxent River Gate 2

LEXINGTON PARK, Md. – St. Mary’s County Public Works, in conjunction with Maryland State Highway Administration will begin working on the sidewalks in the vicinities of Gate 2 starting Monday, March 13, 2023 from 9:00 a.m. to 3:00 p.m. each day for a week weather permitting.

Following that, they will continue to Gate 1.

We will update this notice when they are ready to start Gate 1. These lane closings will only affect the further lane to the right.

Base personnel will still be able to enter, they will just need to go past the lane closure to enter the right turn.

Please be prepared for the changes.

Use caution in the area.