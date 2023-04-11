Singer And Songwriter Avery Anna To Open For Dustin Lynch

Avery Anna

SOLOMONS, Md. – Selected as the 2023 Spotify Hot County Artist To Watch, Avery Anna is a rising star on the country music scene and will kick the night off in style as she opens for Dustin Lynch on Friday, May 26!

From the desert to the mountains, Warner Music Nashville singer / songwriter Avery Anna grew up chasing the Arizona sunsets. She started singing at 10 years old, quickly picking up the guitar and piano, but it wasn’t until she started her TikTok channel that she realized her full potential. Hopping in a bathtub for acoustics, Avery began uploading covers – and her videos blew up overnight. Her repertoire spans classic country artists such as Willie Nelson and Patsy Cline to modern acts like Taylor Swift and Kelsea Ballerini.

Now with 1.6 million followers and more than 32 million likes, Avery is ready to share her own music with the world. She recently released her debut EP Mood Swings, and Gold-certified “Narcissist” has made a major statement. In addition to reaching No. 1 on SiriusXM The Highway’s Hot 30 Countdown, the viral smash made its TV debut recently on the CMT Music Awards, has topped 130 million global streams and is in rotation among today’s biggest pop songs on SiriusXM Hits 1. Her latest release “Self Love,” a reflective track about learning to love yourself, has also been added to the station. Avery has been selected as a 2023 Amazon Music Breakthrough Artist to Watch, a CMT Next Woman of Country 2023, a 2023 Pandora Artist to Watch, and a 2022 YouTube Artist on the Rise.

This is just the beginning for the rising star, as she steps out of the bathtub and into the spotlight.

Tickets are $39 – $79 (additional fees apply) and will be available at Waterside Music Series | Calvert Marine Museum, MD – Official Website beginning April 11at 10 a.m. EST for CMM members and April 17 at 10 a.m. EST for the general public.

To become a member and enjoy all that the museum has to offer year-round, visit www.calvertmarinemuseum.com or call 410-326-2042, ext. 8063.

For additional information, please visit the website at Waterside Music Series | Calvert Marine Museum, MD – Official Website.

Explore how the prehistoric past, natural environments, and maritime heritage come to life and tell a unique story of the Chesapeake Bay. The Calvert Marine Museum is open daily from 10 a.m. to 5 p.m.