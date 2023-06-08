SOLOMONS, Md. – Emerging artist, Joe Samba, harmonizes rock ‘n’ roll spirit and reggae soul to create music that bridges all generations and musical genres. Recognized for chart topping songs and dynamic vocals, Joe Samba will take the stage prior to Ziggy Marley on Saturday, June 24 at 7 p.m. at the Motto Mortgage Preferred and RE/MAX One Waterside Pavilion at Calvert Marine Museum.

The Massachusetts-born singer, songwriter, and guitarist sonically teeters on an axis of island-inflected grooves and gritty guitar-craft balanced by his dynamic vocals. He finds the sweet spot between smoked-out Caribbean bliss and sweat-soaked punkified energy. It’s why he has quietly emerged as a phenomenon, toppling charts at #1 and performing alongside everyone from The Dirty Heads to Pepper.

He recognized music’s inherent power to connect as a kid. His dad played bass in a local favorite funk band, while his two older brothers followed suit by picking up the same instrument. At barely seven-years-old, his father pulled Joe up on stage and he busted out a wild rendition of “I Feel Good” by James Brown, leaving the crowd speechless and, unassumingly, deciding his fate. As a teen, he even played at the Boston date of the Warped Tour in his metal band. Post-high school, he cut his teeth by performing in countless bars and watering holes solo. 2019 saw him make a major splash with The Wrong Impression. It bowed at #1 on the Billboard Reggae Albums Chart and clocked over 2 million streams.

“No matter what walk of life you’re from, I’d love for you to hear the conviction in my music,” Samba notes. “I hope you think, ‘This dude meant it’. Maybe you relate to what I’m singing about or just cut loose for a little bit. I just write songs and try to connect with people.”

Tickets are $39 – $69 (additional fees apply) and are available at Waterside Music Series | Calvert Marine Museum, MD – Official Website.

Proceeds from the Waterside Music Series support the education and preservation efforts of the Calvert Marine Museum. This event would not be possible without the generous support of the community and many local businesses. Sponsors include: Motto Mortgage Preferred, RE/MAX One, Prince Frederick Ford Chrysler Jeep Dodge Ram, Holiday Inn Express, California, MD, Riverside Trailers, Quality Built Homes, Bozick Distributors, Inc., Sunshines Catering, Community Bank of the Chesapeake, Asbury-Solomons, J. Calvin Wood, Roy Rogers, Mrs. Moo’s, Chick-fil-a, First Colony Center, Bahr Insurance, The BayNet, Bayside Environmental Services, Calvert Health Medical Center, Calvert County Chamber of Commerce, Caney Creek Catering, 102.9 WKIK, 97.7 The Bay, SOMAR Communications, Calvert County Chamber of Commerce, Greenwave, VanDalen Industries, and Southern Maryland Blue Crabs.

If you are interested in becoming a sponsor, please contact Director of Development Bonnie Barrett at 410-326-2042, ext. 8065.

For additional information, please visit the website at Waterside Music Series | Calvert Marine Museum, MD – Official Website.

Explore how the prehistoric past, natural environments, and maritime heritage come to life and tell a unique story of the Chesapeake Bay. The Calvert Marine Museum is open daily from 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. Admission is $11.00 for adults; $9.00 for seniors, military with valid I.D, AAA and AARP members; $6.00 for children ages 5 – 12; children under 5 and museum members are admitted free. For more information about the museum, upcoming events, or membership, visit the website at www.calvertmarinemuseum.com or call 410-326-2042. Follow us on Facebook, Instagram, and Twitter.