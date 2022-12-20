Slim Chickens Officially Opens In Southern Maryland

CALIFORNIA, Md. – The fresh smell of fried chicken coming out of brand-new fryers is in the air as Slim Chickens has officially made its way to Southern Maryland.

The new location at 22622 MacArthur Blvd in California, MD opened on Thursday, December 15, 2022 located in the Patuxent Crossing Shopping Center.

Slim Chickens is a fast food chain based out of Arkansas. Their main attraction is their chicken tenders.

As stated on their official website, “Our mission was (and is) simple: to make the best hand-breaded chicken tenders using only the freshest ingredients, served in a friendly atmosphere where people can relax and feel at home.”

Their chicken, along with an impressive array of dipping sauces, has already caught the attention of many locals.

Lines were going out the door for the first few days, which put the team to the test.

“Opening day went very well, it was a really bad day in terms of the weather, but we still did an amazing number,” says Darrin Atlas, one of the co-owners of the new restaurant. “It’s super hard to open a restaurant, we had 40 people on a shift when really you only need 15. But we have so many people that need to be trained… But as a whole, I think we did really well for the first few days.”

Darrin, along with his brother Dennis, also own Slim Chickens in Bowie, the only other Slim Chickens in Maryland. The brothers, who are from Lexington Park, are excited to bring Slim Chickens to their community.

“It’s great food, it’s a great brand…I love the food and the overall look of the restaurant,” Darrin said. “We even made a visit to Arkansas to meet the founders and learn the corporate structure, and we were just really blown away. So it was pretty much a no-brainer for us.”

