HUGHESVILLE, Md. – The Southern Maryland Agricultural Development Commission (SMADC), a division of the Tri-County Council for Southern Maryland, is hosting an Open House for the farming community on January 23 from 12 noon to 5:30 p.m. at the SMADC office, 15045 Burnt Store Road, in Hughesville.

Farmers and producers of the regional and broader Maryland agricultural community (urban, rural, equine, livestock, and other farming enterprises), farmers market managers, and marketing professionals are invited drop by and visit with the SMADC team to network, exchange information and ideas, and connect with additional resources.

The Open House is an informal opportunity for established and beginning farmers and those thinking about starting a farm to benefit from SMADC’s staff expertise and get answers to questions across a broad range of topics and interests from beginner farmer “where do I start?” advice, to guidance on agritourism, regulatory issues, marketing, meat processing and value-added production, food access and nutrition programs and more.

“SMADC has developed a wide range of tools, resources and support for farms, including grants, mentorships, equipment rental, and workshops,” commented Shelby Watson-Hampton, SMADC Director. “You can set up a time to meet one on one with a staff member who runs the program you are interested in. Or, just drop by during the day or after work and grab a quick bite to eat and a cup of coffee and get updated on SMADC’s programs and upcoming opportunities.”

The SMADC office will be open for visitors on January 23, 2023, from 12 noon through 5:30 p.m. A selection of delicious locally sourced hot and cold lite bites and beverages (hot cider, coffee, tea, hot chocolate) will be available through the day. To make an appointment with a SMADC staff member email: info@smadc.com, or call Susan McQuilkin (240) 528-8850, Ex. 327. Learn more about SMADC’s Farmer Resources at www.SMADC.com.

The SMADC office is located at 15045 Burnt Store Road, Hughesville, MD 20637, on the left side of MD Rt. 231 West (approximately ¼ miles west of the intersection of MD Rt. 5 and MD Rt. 231, on the SMECO (Southern Maryland Electric Co-operative) campus. Look for the SMADC ‘Meeting’ signs roadside.

MEET SMADC STAFF

DIRECTIONS TO THE SMADC OFFICE