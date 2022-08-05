SMCHD Announces Availability of Newly Approved Novavax COVID-19 Vaccine

LEONARDTOWN, Md. – The St. Mary’s County Health Department (SMCHD) will now offer the new Novavax COVID-19 vaccine for adults (age 18 and older) in accordance with updated authorization from the U.S. Food and Drug Administration.

At this time the vaccine has only been approved for use as a two-dose primary series. Novavax is expected to seek approval for the use of this vaccine as a booster dose in coming months.



The vaccine from Novavax, a Maryland-based company, is the first approved COVID-19 vaccine that uses a protein to provoke an immune response and provide protection against severe illness from COVID-19.

This vaccine is administered as a two-dose primary series, spaced three weeks apart.



“Novavax gives our community members a different option for their COVID-19 vaccination,” said Dr. Meena Brewster, St. Mary’s County Health Officer. “It uses a protein-based approach similar to the hepatitis vaccine and shingles vaccine. Those who have been waiting for a more traditional vaccine that does not use mRNA may find this option appealing.”



For more information, please visit: smchd.org/covid-19-vaccine; select the patient age group for available clinic dates and to make an appointment.

Available clinics may be used to schedule primary series. Call SMCHD at (301) 475-4330 for questions or assistance making an appointment over the phone.

Please review the allergy guidance and the FAQs for SMCHD COVID-19 Vaccination prior to registering for a vaccine appointment. COVID-19 vaccines are also available through primary care offices and local pharmacies.