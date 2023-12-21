LEONARDTOWN, Md. – St. Mary’s County Health Department (SMCHD) Director of Environmental Health, Heather Moritz, has been appointed by Maryland Governor Wes Moore to the Bay Restoration Fund Advisory Committee.

The Bay Restoration Fund Advisory Committee’s main tasks are to advance the Chesapeake and Atlantic Coastal Bays Restoration Fund and enhance its effectiveness in reducing nutrient pollution in Maryland’s waters. The Committee also provides guidance on education, outreach, and upgrade programs, and advises the Maryland Secretary of the Environment on adopting regulations.

“I am honored to be appointed to the Bay Restoration Fund Advisory Committee,” said Heather Moritz, Director of Environmental Health. “I look forward to providing my expertise to the Committee and working to continue to promote and improve the Bay Restoration Fund in Maryland.”

“Heather Moritz is an incredibly knowledgeable and experienced environmental health professional,” said Dr. Meena Brewster, St. Mary’s County Health Officer. “Her expertise and dedication will be very valuable to the Committee’s efforts to protect our Bay. Better quality of our environment supports better public health in our communities.”

Learn more about SMCHD’s Clear Water® Program, which administers the Bay Restoration Fund (BRF) in St. Mary’s County, at smchd.org/clearwater/.