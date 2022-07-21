SMCPS Administrative Appointments And Transfers Announced

LEONARDTOWN, Md. – Superintendent of Schools, Dr. J. Scott Smith, announces the administrative appointments made by the Board of Education at its meeting of July 20, 2022.

Ms. Candice Berthiaume

The Board appointed Ms. Candice Berthiaume as Assistant Principal, 11 month, at Greenview Knolls Elementary School. Ms. Berthiaume holds a Master’s and Bachelor’s Degree from Towson University. Ms. Berthiaume currently serves as an Instructional Resource Teacher at Lettie Marshall Dent Elementary School.

Ms. Adrianne Dillahunt

Ms. Adrianne Dillahunt has been appointed as Assistant Principal, 11 month, at Great Mills High School. Ms. Dillahunt holds a Master’s Degree from the College of Notre Dame and a Bachelor’s Degree from Bowie State University. Ms. Dillahunt currently serves as an Educational Equity Assurance Coordinator in the Department of Equity, Engagement, and Early Access.

Ms. Vanessa Hodge

Ms. Vanessa Hodge has been appointed as Assistant Principal, 11 month, at Great Mills High School. Ms. Hodge holds a Master’s Degree from McDaniel College and a Bachelor’s Degree from the State University of New York at Cortland. Ms. Hodge currently serves as a Physical Education Teacher at Esperanza Middle School.

Ms. Kristin Shields

Ms. Kristin Shields has been appointed as a Title I Coordinator, 12 month, in the Department of Equity, Engagement, and Early Access. Ms. Shields holds a Master’s Degree from Bowie State University and a Bachelor’s Degree from Indiana University of Pennsylvania. Ms. Shields previously served as a Director of Title I Programs with Charles County Public Schools.

Ms. Kayla Verbic

Ms. Kayla Verbic has been appointed as Assistant Principal, 11 month, at Leonardtown Elementary School. Ms. Verbic holds a Master’s Degree from the College of Notre Dame and a Bachelor’s Degree from the University of Pittsburgh. Ms. Verbic currently serves as an Instructional Resource Teacher at Esperanza Middle School.

Ms. Rebecca Wait

Ms. Rebecca Wait has been appointed as Assistant Principal, 11 month, at Evergreen Elementary School. Ms. Wait holds a Master’s Degree from Towson University and a Bachelor’s Degree from Virginia Tech. Ms. Wait currently serves as a Literacy Coach at Great Mills High School.

Ms. Shields’ appointment is effective Monday, July 25, 2022.

All other appointments are effective Thursday, July 28, 2022.

The Board of Education was informed of the following Administrative Transfers:

Ms. Shannon Morris

Ms. Shannon Morris will transfer from Assistant Principal, 11 month, at Leonardtown Middle School to Assistant Principal, 11 month, at Leonardtown High School.

Dr. Wendy Zimmerman

Dr. Wendy Zimmerman will transfer from Principal, 12 month, at Spring Ridge Middle School to Supervisor of Science and Health, 12 month, in the Department of Curriculum and Instruction.

Ms. Morris’ transfer is effective Thursday, July 28, 2022.

Dr. Zimmerman’s transfer will be effective once a replacement has been identified.