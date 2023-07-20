LEONARDTOWN, Md. – Superintendent of Schools, Dr. J. Scott Smith, announces the administrative appointments made by the Board of Education at its meeting of July 19, 2023.

The Board appointed Mr. Patrick James as Assistant Principal, 11 month, at Margaret Brent Middle School. Mr. James holds a Master’s Degree from American College of Education and a Bachelor’s Degree from Ohio University. Mr. James currently serves as an Instructional Compliance Facilitator in the Department of Curriculum and Instruction.

Mr. Robert Mattera has been appointed as Assistant Principal, 11 month, at Leonardtown Middle School. Mr. Mattera holds a Master’s Degree from Towson University and a Bachelor’s Degree from Johns Hopkins University. Mr. Mattera currently serves as a Music Teacher at Captain Walter Francis Duke Elementary School.

Dr. Brooke Anthony has been appointed as Assistant Principal, 12 month, at Spring Ridge Middle School. Dr. Anthony holds a Doctorate Degree from Auburn University, a Master’s Degree from Johns Hopkins University, and a Bachelor’s Degree from Hood College. Dr. Anthony currently serves as an Assistant Principal, 11 month, at Spring Ridge Middle School.

Mr. Robert Springer has been appointed as Supervisor of Food and Nutrition Services in the Department of Food and Nutrition Services. Mr. Springer holds both a Master’s and Bachelor’s Degree from Virginia Polytechnic Institute and State University. Mr. Springer currently serves as a Coordinator of Food and Nutrition Services in the Department of Food and Nutrition Services.

Mr. Joseph Wysokinski has been appointed as Supervisor of Maintenance in the Department of Maintenance. Mr. Wysokinski holds a Master’s Degree from Notre Dame of Maryland University and a Bachelor’s Degree from East Stroudsburg University. Mr. Wysokinski currently serves as an Assistant Principal at Chopticon High School.

Mr. James and Mr. Mattera’s appointments become effective July 27, 2023.

Dr. Anthony, Mr. Springer, and Mr. Wysokinski’s appointments become effective July 24, 2023.