LEONARDTOWN, Md. – Superintendent of Schools, Dr. J. Scott Smith, announces the administrative appointments made by the Board of Education at its meetings on May 10 and 24, 2023.

The Board appointed Mr. Charles Eible as Director of Safety and Security, 12 month, in the Department of Safety and Security.

Mr. Eible

The Board appointed Ms. Mary Pat Smith as Supervisor of Instruction for Elementary Programs, 12 month, in the Department of Curriculum and Instruction.

Ms. Mary Pat Smith

Ms. Smith holds a Master’s Degree from Towson University and a Bachelor’s Degree from Radford University. Ms. Smith currently serves as a K-5 Elementary Literacy Coach in the Department of Curriculum and Instruction.

The Board of Education was informed of the following Administrative Transfers:

Mr. Erich Engel-Cope

Mr. Erich Engel-Cope will transfer from Assistant Principal, 11 month, at Leonardtown Middle School to Assistant Principal, 11 month, at Lexington Park Elementary School.

Mr. Eible holds a Master’s Degree from Liberty University and a Bachelor’s Degree from Utica College. Mr. Eible currently serves as a School Safety Coordinator in the Department of Safety and Security.

Mr. Christopher Rodkey

Mr. Christopher Rodkey will transfer from Assistant Principal, 11 month, at Spring Ridge Middle School to Assistant Principal, 11 month, at Hollywood Elementary School.

This appointment and transfer will become effective July 1, 2023.