LEONARDTOWN, Md. – On Thursday, March 9, 2023, there will be a live virtual Conscious Discipline Family and Childcare Provider Workshop for Pre-Kindergarten and Head Start families from 6:00 to 7:00 p.m. via Zoom.

Conscious Discipline Master Trainer, Amy Speidel, returns for a third visit to St. Mary’s County Public Schools (SMCPS) this school year to provide us with the behavior tools for success as we enter into the spring season.

Registered providers are able to receive Core of Knowledge training credit through the Maryland State Department of Education (MSDE) for this workshop.

Participants will learn the language shifts which can guide children through everyday situations equipped with practical ways to solve a problem. You will practice active calming strategies to empower children to build executive function skills, based on brain science.

Conscious Discipline is a proven comprehensive approach that empowers parents and caregivers with skills to create a safe, connected, and problem-solving environment.

You will have the opportunity to practice active calming strategies, ask individual questions, and learn a new I Love You ritual to connect with your child/student.

Please register here for the 3/09/23 online Conscious Discipline Workshop, in order to receive the Zoom link. You may contact Ms. Lynn Trehern, Early Childhood Instructional Resource Teacher/Coach, at pltrehern@smcps.org if you have any questions.