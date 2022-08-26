LEONARDTOWN, Md. – Superintendent of Schools, Dr. J. Scott Smith, announces enhanced security measures for after school events.

Beginning with fall sports for the 2022-2023 school year, St. Mary’s County Public Schools (SMCPS) is implementing procedures for school staff members and on-site law enforcement officers to identify prohibited items and reduce the likelihood of contraband being on a school campus.

Prohibited items include weapons, laser pointers, drugs, alcohol, tobacco, and electronic cigarettes. Outside food, drinks, and non-service animals are also prohibited. During designated events, spectators should consider carrying a clear bag.

Spectators carrying items such as bookbags, totes, or carry-alls will be directed to an alternate line where staff will inspect the contents using a magnetometer.

Additional information on the new procedures and answers to frequently asked questions are available on the SMCPS webpage at https://www.smcps.org/safety-and-security/security-screenings.