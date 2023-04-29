LEONARDTOWN, Md. – Superintendent of Schools, Dr. J. Scott Smith, announces the following Administrative Transfers:

Dr. Brooke Anthony will transfer from Acting Assistant Principal, 11 month, at Spring Ridge Middle School to Assistant Principal, 11 month, at Spring Ridge Middle School.

Mr. Christopher Dyson will transfer from Acting Principal, 12 month, at Dynard Elementary School, to Assistant Principal, 11 month, at Green Holly Elementary School.

Ms. Madelyne Giles will transfer from Academic Dean, 12 month, at the Virtual Academy to Assistant Principal, 11 month, at Chopticon High School.

Ms. Sarah Weisner will transfer from Assistant Principal, 11 month, at Spring Ridge Middle School to Assistant Principal, 11 month, at Lexington Park Elementary School.

These transfers will become effective July 1, 2023.