SMCPS Announces Two Administrative Appointments

LEONARDTOWN, Md. – Superintendent of Schools, Dr. J. Scott Smith, announces the administrative appointments made by the Board of Education at its meeting of August 31, 2022.

Ms. Kaci Marschall

The Board appointed Ms. Kaci Marschall as Assistant Principal, 11 month, at Leonardtown Middle School.

Ms. Marschall holds a Master’s Degree from Cabrini College and a Bachelor’s Degree from The University of Pittsburgh.

Ms. Marschall currently serves as an English Language Arts Teacher at Chopticon High School.

Ms. Cheryl Raley

Ms. Cheryl Raley has been appointed as Supervisor of Special Education, 12 month, in the Department of Special Education.

Ms. Raley holds a Master’s and Bachelor’s Degree from Towson University.

Ms. Raley currently serves as a Federal/State Compliance and Monitoring Lead Teacher in the Department of Special Education.

These appointments are effective Tuesday, September 6, 2022.