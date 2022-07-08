Mr. Jamie Copsey and Ms. Jill Mills

LEONARDTOWN, Md. – Superintendent of Schools, Dr. J. Scott Smith, announces the following Administrative Transfers:

Ms. Jill Mills will transfer from Principal at Leonardtown High School to Acting Director II of Assessment and Accountability in the Department of Assessment and Accountability.

Mr. Jamie Copsey will transfer from Assistant Principal, 12 month, at Leonardtown High School to Acting Principal at Leonardtown High School. Mr. Copsey will serve in this role until a permanent principal is named.

These transfers are effective July 7, 2022.