SMCSO Announces Anti-Theft Update For Hyundai And Kia Owners

LEONARDTOWN, Md. – St. Mary’s County has not seen the nationwide surge in motor vehicle thefts of Hyundai and Kia vehicles that metropolitan areas have experienced in recent months.

However, the St. Mary’s County Sheriff’s Office has seen a recent uptick in thefts and attempted thefts of Hyundai and Kia vehicles.

Those vehicle manufacturers now have software updates available to deter theft which are available free of charge to vehicle owners.

Visit the National Highway Traffic Safety Administration’s webpage to learn more. https://www.nhtsa.gov/press-releases/hyundai-kia-campaign-prevent-vehicle-theft