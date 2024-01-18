Shown in photo (l-r): George Bedell, President, CSM Faculty Senate; Dr. Yolanda Wilson, President, College of Southern Maryland; Megan Roberts; Shawn B. Coates, Chair, CSM Board of Trustees.

LEONARDTOWN, Md. – St. Mary’s County Sheriff’s Office (SMCSO) Crime Lab Supervisor Megan Roberts has been awarded the College of Southern Maryland (CSM) Adjunct Faculty Excellence Award in recognition of her outstanding contributions to the Criminal Justice program in the School of Professional and Technical Studies. Roberts was recognized at the CSM 25th Winter Commencement on January 12.

The award acknowledges Roberts for her exceptional achievements in classroom teaching, her significant contributions to both her department and the college, and her unwavering commitment to professional development and community engagement. Her contributions to the field are evident in her co-authorship of three articles for the Encyclopedia of Forensic Science.

In her role as an instructor in CSM’s Criminal Justice program since 2016, Roberts brings forensic analysis to life for her students by providing hands-on experiences in solving cases from start to finish. Roberts is spearheading the establishment of a Criminal Justice Lab at CSM to enrich students’ immersive experiences further.

Captain Edward Willenborg, Commander of the Criminal Investigations Division, said, “Megan Roberts has exemplified excellence in both her role at the St. Mary’s County Sheriff’s Office and as an Adjunct Faculty member at the College of Southern Maryland. Her commitment to our office, outstanding contributions to teaching, and dedication to professional development showcase her as a true leader, reflecting her unwavering commitment to the community and the pursuit of justice.”

A member of the St. Mary’s County Sheriff’s Office since 2012, Roberts has served in the Crime Lab and was promoted to Supervisor in 2018, leading a team of seven. She is a certified instructor with the Maryland State Police and Corrections Training Commission, is trained in digital forensics, and holds a Federal Aviation Administration remote pilot license.