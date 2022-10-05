09/01/22- Trinik Shatega King, age 27 of Lexington Park- Confine Unattended Child by Dep. Budd# 325.

09/02/22- Nathan Lee Davis, age 31 of Lusby- Theft by Dep. Marsch# 397.

09/03/22- David Lloyd Adams, age 34 of no fixed address- CDS: Possession- Not Marijuana by Dep. Tasciotti# 398.

09/04/22- Doris Delphine Mackall, age 63 of Lexington Park- Assault 1st and 2nd Degree by Cpl. Reppel# 141.

09/05/22- Logan Marie Somerville, age 22 of Lexington Park- Assault 2nd Degree by Dep. Allebach# 392.

09/07/22- Bianca Gabrielle Guzman, age 30 of Great Mills- Violation of Protective Order by Dep. Hunsinger# 385.

09/07/22- Shane Adam Corcoran, age 34 of Hollywood- Assault 2nd Degree by Dep. Jerew# 372.

09/07/22- Terence Lydell Chase, age 37 of Great Mills- Assault 1st and 2nd Degree by Cpl. Reppel# 141.

09/09/22- Nahzeem Matho Rogers-Pugh, age 20 of Baltimore- Failure to Remain at Scene of Accident by Dep. Myers# 364.

09/11/22- Terrence Isaac West, age 44 of Lexington Park- Assault 2nd Degree by DFC. Westphal# 337.

09/11/22- Benjamin Tylor Pistorio, age 22 of Lexington Park- Theft by DFC. Wimberly# 357.

09/12/22- Dakarai Nivek Milburn, age 22 of Prince Frederick- Burglary 4th Degree and Malicious Destruction of Property by Dep. Jerew# 372.

09/12/22- Carlonte Antoine Knott age 30 of Lexington Park- Theft by Dep. Edelen# 330.

09/13/22- Kelly Lynn Doyle, age 52 of Great Mills- Assault 2nd Degree by Dep. Welch# 399.

09/13/22- Joanna Michelle McAleer, age 30 of Lexington Park- Assault 2nd Degree by Dep. Welch# 399.

09/13/22- Laitesha Jonelle Jones, age 30 of California- Assault 2nd Degree by Dep. Hunsinger# 385.

09/13/22- Sara Maria Barker, age 44 of California- Animal Cruelty, Animal Cruelty Fail to Authorize/Provide, Animal Abandon, and Theft by Dep. McLean# 400.

09/14/22- Spencer Lee Brown, age 28 of Lexington Park- Violation of Protective Order by DFC. Hersh# 343.

09/15/22- Olivia Evelynn Grace Lorah, age 18 of Morganza- Malicious Destruction of Property and Theft by Dep. Cucinotta# 393.

09/15/22- Chad Michael Farr, age 18 of Mechanicsville- Malicious Destruction of Property and Theft by Dep. Cucinotta# 393.

09/15/22- Jilessa Maria Fiorillo, age 43 of Lexington Park- Assault 2nd Degree by Dep. Allebach# 392.

09/16/22- Noel Livingston Plummer, age 41 of Waldorf- Violate Protective Order by Lt. Ellis# 245.

09/16/22- Daysha Nicole Montgomery, age 25 of Great Mills- Assault 1st Degree and Use of Firearm in Commission of a Crime by Dep. Fleenor# 388.

09/17/22- Arlon Charles Menchion, age 59 of Lexington Park- Theft by Dep. Kirscht# 395.

09/19/22- Daniel Erin Castillo, age 25 of Great Mills- Robbery, Armed Robbery, Use of Firearm in Commission of Crime, and Conspire for Robbery by DFC. Schell# 359.

09/21/22- John Christopher Leys, age 57 of Lexington Park- Assault 2nd Degree by DFC. T. Snyder# 342.

09/23/22- Sergio Rashaad Rice, age 40 of Hollywood- Malicious Destruction of Property by Dep. Dixon# 380.

09/23/22- Sherman Leroy Mackall, age 62 of Lexington Park- Illegal Possession of Ammunition by Cpl. Holdsworth# 305.

09/23/22- Tkeyah Otionna Battle, age 29 of Lexington Park- Violation of Peace Order by DFC. Raley# 345.

09/24/22- Kimberly Shannon Johnson, age 46 of Mechanicsville- Assault 2nd Degree by Dep. Dixon# 380.

09/25/22- James Cecil Padgett, age 71 of Lexington Park- Assault 2nd Degree by Dep. Morgan# 384.

09/25/22- Shanae Elizabeth Dorsey, age 32 of Leonardtown- Theft by Dep. Dixon# 380.

09/25/22- Caitlyn Taylor Rader, age 27 of Lexington Park- Assault 2nd Degree by Dep. Deinert# 401.

09/25/22- Robert Darnell Willett, age 59 of Lusby- Theft by Dep. Senatore# 404.

09/25/22- Paulette Michele Johnson, age 31 of Lexington Park- Assault 2nd Degree, Disturbing the Peace and Intoxicated-Public Disturbance by Dep. Kril# 382.

09/27/22- Crystal Dawn Schildt, age 26 of Lexington Park- Assault 2nd Degree and Malicious Destruction of Property by Lt. Ellis# 245.

09/30/22- Jade Getta Messina, age 50 of Lexington Park- Assault 2nd Degree by Dep. McLean# 400.

09/30/22- Austin Brent Leaman, age 27 of Lusby- Assault 2nd Degree by Dep. Absher# 405.

09/30/22- William Bradley Six, age 32 of White Hall- Malicious Destruction of Property by Dep. Absher# 405.