LEONARDTOWN, MD – The St. Mary’s County Sheriff’s Office continues to receive reports of check fraud through the US Mail.

Citizens across Southern Maryland have reported multiple incidents of check fraud, where personal and business checks have been intercepted in the US Mail and altered to fraudulent amounts.

The St. Mary’s Sheriff’s Office continues to assist in these cases which have been forwarded to the United States Postal Inspection Service for investigation.

To report incidents of check or mail fraud to the Sheriff’s Office, please use the Citizens Online Reporting System at https://www.firstsheriff.com/citizenreport/ Mail fraud, mail theft and other postal issues can be reported to the US Postal Inspection Service at https://www.uspis.gov/report