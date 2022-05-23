UPDATE – The St. Mary’s County Sheriff’s Office remains vigilant in investigating gun violence crimes and continues to work and follow leads on all cases.

On May 19, 2022, Tavaz Kelvon Somerville, age 24 of Lexington Park, was arrested in connection with this incident from 2021 and charged with the following:

Firearm Use/Felony-Violent Crime

Regulated Firearm-Illegal Possession

Firearm Possession with Felony Conviction

Reckless Endangerment

Assault First Degree

Somerville remains incarcerated at the St. Mary’s County Detention and Rehabilitation Center in Leonardtown, on a no-bond status.

LEONARDTOWN, Md. – On April 9, 2021, deputies from the St. Mary’s County Sheriff’s Office responded to the 46800 block of Rogers Drive in Lexington Park, for the reported fight in progress involving shots fired.

The investigation was continued by the Youth Gun Violence Task Force. During the investigation information was obtained that Lakeisha Lashawn Kelson, age 34 of Lexington Park, took possession of the firearm utilized in the incident from the suspect, removing the firearm from the scene. Kelson then transferred the firearm to Talmadge J.V. Jones III, age 48 of Lexington Park. On May 17, 2021, Kelson and Jones were arrested.

Kelson was charged with the following:

Accessory After the Fact

Handgun on Person



Lakeisha Lashawn Kelson

Jones was charged with the following:

Accessory After the Fact

Handgun on Person

Loaded Handgun on Person



Talmadge J.V. Jones III