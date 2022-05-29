HUGHESVILLE, Md. – Southern Maryland Electric Cooperative (SMECO) has awarded four scholarships for 2022 to high school seniors who live in the Cooperative’s service area. Scholarships are based on the applicants’ scholastic achievement, financial need, and school and community involvement. SMECO has awarded scholarships to 120 students in the 30 years since beginning the program in 1993. Each of the following students will receive a $2,500 college scholarship: Destiny Erugo, Corey Goddard, Sawyer Gray, and Julianna Hammett.

Destiny Erugo, a graduate of North Point High School (NPHS) in Charles County, plans to attend Loyola University New Orleans to pursue a degree in public health. She has served as secretary of the NPHS Best Buddies. Erugo has also been a member of the NPHS varsity tennis team, National Honor Society, and National Technical Honor Society. She volunteers through OUR Place Soup Kitchen. Erugo served as the chairwoman of the National Council of Negro Women during the 2021 Top Teens of America Area II Conference and has participated in the Southern Maryland chapter of Top Teens of America since 2018. She is active in programs that further her education, including participating in the Brandeis Precollege Program for Women’s Health and completing 40 clinical hours at the University of Maryland Charles County Regional Medical Center. She has received the Principal’s Honor Roll each year. Her mother, Ebere Erugo, and stepfather, Alland Leandre, live in Waldorf, Maryland.

Corey Goddard, Jr is a graduate of North Point High School in Charles County. He plans to study biology at Howard University. An avid soccer player, Goddard is a member of the NPHS soccer team and a club team. In addition to soccer, he also enjoys lacrosse and volleyball. He is a member of the NPHS marching band, serving as both section and squad leader. Goddard won the Marching Band Choreography Award and performed two solos, helping the band win second place in two separate competitions. Goddard has earned the Principal’s Honor Award and the North Point Theatre Volunteer of the Year Award. He has volunteered at the Bethel Baptist Church, performing outreach and facilitating bible-teaching videos. Goddard is the child of Corey Goddard, Sr. and Sophia Goddard of Waldorf, Maryland.

Sawyer Gray, a graduate of Patuxent High School (PHS) in Calvert County, plans to study elementary education at the College of Southern Maryland, Prince Frederick Campus. Gray has been a member of the National Honor Society since 2020. She has served as a treasurer, vice president, and president of the PHS Best Buddies. Gray has been a member of the varsity lacrosse team for two years, a member of the PHS varsity Cheerleading Team, and the symphonic band. She volunteers in her community while also working a part-time job and running a small business with her sister. Gray is ranked 18th out of 231 students and has earned Honor Roll, High Honor Roll, the Academic Excellence Award, the Academic Excellence Award for the Teacher Academy of Maryland, and Most Spirited Award. Gray is the child of Paul and Abbe Gray of Lusby, Maryland.

Julianna Hammett is a graduate of Leonardtown High School (LHS) in St. Mary’s County. She plans to study nursing at Salisbury University. Hammett is a member of the National Honor Society and a cabinet member and mentor for the Freshman Academy. She is a member of the chorus and chamber choir, performs student-to-student mentorship, serves as head editor of the LHS newspaper, and has been a baseball manager each year. Hammett volunteered through the Key Club and Leo Club service organizations and served as president of the Leo Club for one year. She attended the Old Dominion University Model United Nations Conference, where she worked alongside students from other states to help find solutions for the ongoing conflict in Israel and Palestine. Hammett’s parents are Suzanne and Jose Ocasio (stepfather) and Robert Hammett of St. Mary’s County.

SMECO provides scholarships to local students who excel in their endeavors and who show promise in their chosen field of study.

SMECO – The Cooperative Difference –

SMECO was incorporated in 1937 and is one of the 15 largest electric cooperatives in the United States with more than 169,000 member accounts in Charles County, St. Mary’s County, southern Prince George’s County, and most of Calvert County.

Electric cooperatives are shaped by the communities they serve, because co-ops are owned by their customers. Co-op members elect the men and women who serve on the Board of Directors. Members share the responsibility of ownership by financing the cooperative’s operations, but they also share its rewards.

At the end of each year, SMECO’s margins (profits) are allocated to members’ capital credit accounts. SMECO uses its profits to invest in new construction, system improvements, and facility upgrades. The Board of Directors regularly evaluates the financial condition of the co-op and determines when members will receive a refund. Since 1937, SMECO has refunded more than $116 million.

As a cooperative, SMECO will always put its members first and be responsive, reliable, and resourceful—the power you can count on.

Follow SMECO on Facebook at www.facebook.com/SMECO.coop and on Twitter at www.twitter.com/somdelectric.

The SMECO 24/7 mobile app is available at www.smeco.coop/247.