Smoke From 5,200 Acre Fire North Carolina Reported In Southern Maryland

Credit – N.C. Forest Service

PRINCE FREDERICK, Md. – The Calvert County Sheriff’s Office has received multiple reports of the smell of smoke in the area. The smell is due to a 5,200-acre brush fire that is burning in the areas of eastern North Carolina.

As of 4 p.m. on March 26, the Last Resort Fire in Tyrrell County is now 34% contained, and due to more accurate mapping, the fire is 5,200 acres in size. Firefighting crews continue efforts to improve containment lines and monitor conditions.

Easterly winds following Sunday’s weather front will push smoke impacts west of the fire area. Significant smoke is possible and may result in tedious travel conditions Sunday evening into Monday morning.

There are no injuries and no structures threatened at this time. The cause of the fire is under investigation.

For information updates, visit https://www.ncforestservice.gov/fire_control/sit_report.htm.

