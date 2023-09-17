MECHANICSVILLE, Md. – The Southern Maryland Volunteer Firemen’s Association has, for the last seven years, sponsored the benefit golf tournament supporting the National Fallen Firefighters Foundation (NFFF), a 501c3 non-profit foundation. This year, our Golf Tournament will be held on October 4, 2023 at the Wicomico Shores Golf Course in Mechanicsville, Maryland.

This foundation provides support to families and fire departments that have suffered a line-of-duty death. They also provide a number of programs to support the reduction of firefighter deaths, injuries and a major focus on reducing cancer in the fire service. They provide programs such as children’s camps, as well as providing scholarships for the children of our fallen heroes. Annually, the foundation conducts a ceremony in May at the National Fallen Firefighter’s Memorial located at the National Fire Academy Memorial site in Emmitsburg, Maryland, which brings all of the families of our fallen firefighters from the previous years for recognition and placement of their names on plaques at the Memorial. We are excited to host this tournament, which benefits the loved ones and coworkers of firefighters who made the ultimate sacrifice.

Registration begins at 7:30 am and Shotgun Start begins at 9:00 am. Sponsorship opportunities are available for individuals, groups and area businesses. Registrations, sponsorships or donations can be made to: National Fallen Firefighters Foundation and mailed to 2130 Priest Bridge Road, Suite 6, Crofton, MD 21114.

To register or for more information, please visit: https://www.firehero.org/event/golf23-so-md/, or contact: Tim Clark at chief@hvfd6.org Michael Clark at mclark@hvfd6.org