Social Media Influencers Encourage People To Drink Lemon Water

The latest social media craze has influencers encouraging people to drink lemon water. But some are questioning whether it really helps your health.

Many claim it promotes weight loss and helps with digestion.

In a recent USA Today article, registered dietitian Emily Tills says lemon is an excellent source of vitamin C and it can help boost overall immunity.

But she warns that drinking too much lemon water could wear away at tooth enamel because of its acidity. She also says it can make symptoms worse if you have acid reflux.

Health experts are encouraging people who want to add flavor to their water to use other fruits, not just lemons.

