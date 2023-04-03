CALIFORNIA, Md. – On April 2, 2023, car enthusiasts gathered at the Laurel Glen Shopping Center for the season opener of SOMD Cars and Coffee. The event has become a staple in southern Maryland, growing in size every year and attracting a diverse range of vehicles from classic muscle cars to modern sports cars.

Starting in 2017, Cars and Coffee allow car enthusiasts to come together and talk about their love for motorsports while also showing off some of their own sweet rides.

The event was started by D.J. Chainay and Pro Gloss Auto Solutions.

Drone view of SOMD Cars and Coffee on April 2, 2023, at the Laurel Glen Shopping Center in California, Md. Credit – D.J. Chainay

Following this event, SOMD Cars and Coffee will be taking place every other Sunday at the same location from 8 a.m. to 11 a.m.

If you would like to attend a future Cars and Coffee event and learn more about their rules and regulations, you can visit their Facebook page by clicking here.

Now look at some of these hot rides!

