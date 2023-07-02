Son Confirms Mom’s $100,000 Scratch-Off Prize

BERWYN HEIGHTS, Md. – As the weather gets hotter this summer, so does the winning on the Hot 7s family of scratch-off games. In fact, a Prince George’s County woman just claimed the first $100,000 top prize in the Hot 7s Multiplier scratch-off.

The resident from the College Park area recalled that she thought she scratched off a winning instant ticket but was unsure. She gave her scratch-off to her son, who was happy to investigate his mom’s winner status.

“It looked like a winner. I wanted to make sure so I took it to the store and it was a winner,” he said.

The 56-year-old grandmother was all smiles when she realized she won. “I was very happy. I feel very blessed,” she added.

A food distributor worker, she likes to spend time with her grandchildren, go out dancing and travel. She is undecided about how she will spend the bulk of the prize. “Maybe I will do a little traveling,” she said with excitement.

US Fuel at 5901 Greenbelt Road in Berwyn Heights also gets in on the hot action. The Lottery will give the Prince George’s County retailer a $1,000 bonus for selling the top-prize winning scratch-off.

This $10 game went on sale on May 22 and has six $100,000 top prizes remaining. Other prizes range from $10 to $10,000. Hot 7s Multiplier was the third highest selling game at the Maryland Lottery last week according to the Top 40 Scratch-offs list.