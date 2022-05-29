HOLLYWOOD, Md. – Juneteenth became a federally recognized holiday in 2021, but do we really understand what this day represents? Crowd favorite Dr. Richard Bell returns on June 15th for another Sotterley Presents: People and Perspectives. His presentation, “What We Commemorate on Juneteenth,” will cover the struggles of enslaved African Americans during the Civil War and the events leading up to their emancipation on June 19th, 1865.

Dr. Richard Bell is Professor of History at the University of Maryland. He holds a PhD from Harvard University and is author of the new book Stolen: Five Free Boys Kidnapped into Slavery and their Astonishing Odyssey Home which is shortlisted for the George Washington Prize and the Harriet Tubman Prize. He has won more than a dozen teaching awards, including the University System of Maryland Board of Regents Faculty Award for Excellence in Teaching, the highest honor for teaching faculty in the Maryland state system. He has held major research fellowships at Yale, Cambridge, and the Library of Congress and is the recipient of the National Endowment of the Humanities Public Scholar award. He serves as a Trustee of the Maryland Center for History and Culture, as an elected member of the Colonial Society of Massachusetts, and as a fellow of the Royal Historical Society.

Registration for this virtual event is available on our website, but if we are able to make this event hybrid with an in-person option we will update you.

This presentation, as part of our Common Ground Initiative, is made possible by the generous support of Maryland Humanities, and the Maryland Heritage Area Authority.

