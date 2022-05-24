Southern Maryland Association Of REALTORS® Endorse County Commissioner Races

HUGHESVILLE, Md. – The Southern Maryland Association of REALTORS®(SMAR) hosted a Town Hall on May 19, where the organization issued endorsements for candidates seeking county commissioner seats in Southern Maryland.
Over the course of two days, SMAR’s Government Affairs Committee and REALTOR® Political Action Committee Trustees, hosted interviews with approximately 30 candidates who were seeking a SMAR endorsement. All candidates were required to submit a questionnaire prior to their interviews which can be found on SMAR’s website, www.somdrealtors.com.
SMAR is a trade organization dedicated to serving over 1,800 members and affiliates, and the rights of over 170,000 Southern Maryland property owners. SMAR works directly with elected officials to find common sense solutions, while maintaining strong support for the real estate industry and all property owners.
SMAR is offering endorsements of the following candidates and leaders who are seeking county commissioner positions in Calvert, Charles, and St. Mary’s County:
Calvert County:
For the offices of two At-Large Commissioners: Earl “Buddy” Hance and Todd Ireland
For the office of District One Commissioner: Mike Hart
For the office of District Two Commissioner: Chris Gadway
For the office of District Four Commissioner: Kelly McConkey
Charles County:
For the office of Commissioner President: Reuben Collins II
For the office of District One Commissioner: Gilbert “BJ” Bowling
For the office of District Two Commissioner: Thomasina Coates
For the office of District Four Commissioner: Bobby Rucci, Realtor®
St. Mary’s County:
For the office of Commissioner President: William “BJ” Hall
For the office of District One Commissioner: Eric Colvin
For the office of District Two Commissioner: Mike Hewitt
For the office of District Four Commissioner: Scott Ostrow
They’re endorsing candidates from both parties and 4 of the 5 tax & spend fools from Charles County!
They said: “SMAR works directly with elected officials to find common sense solutions, while maintaining strong support for the real estate industry and all property owners.”
I doubt that I’ve seen any of their “common sense solutions” here but I DO know that I’ve seen what the 5 Charles County clown’s “solutions” have done to my property taxes and other costs I’ve incurred!
Look at all those candidates in the pockets of high density housing developers. Yup. Now, you know who NOT to vote for.
