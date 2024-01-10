Southern Maryland Blue Crabs To Host Nike Baseball Camp

Credit: Southern Maryland Blue Crabs

WALDORF, Md. – From July 23 – 26, 2024, baseball players between the ages of 7-13 are welcome to join this year’s Nike Baseball Camp held by the Southern Maryland Blue Crabs!

“Campers will learn how to approach the sport the right way as they fine-tune their fielding, hitting, base-running skills, and enhance their knowledge of the game, all while having an awesome time and making new friends,” according to the camp’s sign-up page.

The camp will run from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. daily. The last day of the camp will also feature the Southern Maryland Blue Crabs game vs. the High Point Rockers.

The camp will include daily baseball instruction, supervision by coaches and staff, daily lunch, and more. Campers will also receive a Nike Sports camp t-shirt, wristband, sticker, and potentially other prizes!

Camp Coaches will include Team Manager Stan Cliburn, Pitching Coach Daryl Thompson, and Hitting Coach Braxton Lee.

“Instruction will focus primarily on hitting, fielding, base-running, and game situations. You can expect high demand for these first come first serve camper spots, so please be sure to register early,” the camps page states.

To learn more about the camp and sign up, click here.

