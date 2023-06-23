Southern Maryland Fireworks Locations 2023!

CALIFORNIA, Md. – Get ready to celebrate Independence Day with some of the best firework displays in Southern Maryland! Here are some of the top locations to watch fireworks in Calvert, Charles, and St. Mary’s counties.

CALVERT COUNTY

July 3th (Rain Date July 8th), Dusk at Chesapeake Beach | Every year the Town of Chesapeake Beach sponsors a fireworks display at the center of the Town. The display is viewable along the Fishing Creek bridge, Kellam’s Field, Veteran’s Memorial Park, or at one of our waterfront restaurants or resort. The fireworks are held at Dusk. Bring a blanket and a picnic for a family fun evening at Kellam’s field. *glass containers and alcoholic beverages are prohibited.

July 4th at Solomons Island | Details will be announced soon. Check back here or on the Solomons Business Association Facebook page or website for updates.

CHARLES COUNTY

July 4th, 3 pm at the Charles County Fair (8440 Fairground Rd La Plata, MD 20646) | Join us for Southern Maryland’s BEST 4th of July Firework Spectacular at the Charles County Fairgrounds! There will be fun for the entire family with Live Entertainment, Music, Food Vendors, Pony Rides, Fireworks, and more! The Charles County Fair puts the Cherry on Top by offering FREE ADMISSION to this wonderful event for all to enjoy! We strongly recommend arriving early.

July 4th, 6:35 pm at Regency Furniture Blue Crab’s Stadium (11765 St Linus Dr, Waldorf, MD 20602) | The legendary Red, White, and Blue Crabs 4th of July celebration is back again for 2023! Spend the day in the parking lot for the Charles County celebration, and stay for some Blue Crabs baseball, all capped off by the BIGGEST firework show of the year. There will be all things America to do at the stadium and during the game. Give the whole family the most memorable 4th they’ve ever had. 4th of July tickets are guaranteed to sell out so get yours today!

July 4th, 3:30 pm at Town of Indian Head Village Green Park | Join the Town of Indian Head to celebrate Independence Day! The event will start with a Patriotic Kick-Off at 3:30 pm. There will be amusement rides (wristbands will be sold at the event for $5 each), food vendors, live entertainment, and the celebration will close out with a beautiful fireworks display! New to this year’s event, we will have carnival games! (there will be a per-game charge, the vendors will be accepting cash and credit cards)

ST. MARY’S COUNTY

June 30th, 7 pm at St. Mary’s College | 2023 River Concert Series – The Royal Treatment. Fireworks are tentatively scheduled to follow the June 30 concert – please check here for confirmation as the concert date approaches. The concerts and parking are free and open to the public. There are on-site vendors who offer food and beverages for purchase, though you are also welcome to bring your own. Blankets and/or lawn chairs are recommended; but please, leave your pets at home. We love your furry friends, but they are not allowed at the River Concerts.

July 1st (Rain Date July 2nd), 9 to 9:30 pm at Golden Beach – Mechanicsville, MD | Golden Beach Civic Association presents Fireworks at Dusk. Parade Registration at 10 am located at Golden Beach Road and Beach Drive. Parade starts at 11 am. Parade Route – Golden Beach Road at Beach Drive, to right on Adam to left of Beach around to Pavilion. Taking place at the pavilion immediately following parade, awards & trophies will be given for Miss Golden Beach. “Class Winner” for truck, car, motorcycle, 4-wheeler, dirt bike, golf carts, bicycle and most patriotic. Sponsored by, Golden Beach/Patuxent Knolls Civic Association.

If you would like to add a location to the list, please email us at news@thebaynet.com