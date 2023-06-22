LEONARDTOWN, Md. – On Friday, June 16, 2023, the Honorable Joseph M. Stanalonis sentenced Brian S. Spicuzza, 48, of Leonardtown, MD, to 25 years in prison for sex abuse of a minor; 20 years in prison, suspended to ten years each for the four counts of second-degree rape; and ten years in prison for sexual offense in the third degree to run consecutive to all the other counts. In total, Mr. Spicuzza was sentenced to 115 years suspend all but 75 years of active incarceration in the Division of Corrections.

Additionally, Mr. Spicuzza will be placed on five years of supervised probation with lifetime sexual offender supervision, must register as a sex offender on the sexual offender registry for life, and was ordered to have no contact with any minors, including the victims in this case.

On January 9, 2023, a St. Mary’s County jury convicted the Defendant for multiple sex crimes he committed against a minor child at his home between January 2020 and February 2021.

State’s Attorney Jaymi Sterling thanks the Child Protective Services Division of the Department of Social Services, Corporal James Bare of the St. Mary’s County Sheriff’s Office, and Senior Assistant State’s Attorney Sarah Proctor, Chief of the Special Victims Unit for the successful investigation and prosecution of this case.