Sports Wagering Contributes Nearly $3.9 Million To The State During April

BALTIMORE — Maryland’s 10 retail and nine mobile sportsbooks combined to generate $3,864,686 in contributions to the state during April 2023, the state’s second-best single-month total to date. Each sportsbook contributes 15% of its taxable win to the Blueprint for Maryland’s Future Fund, which supports public education programs.

Statewide handle in April totaled $328,454,397, with mobile handle accounting for 95.4% of the total at $313,472,676. Mobile wagering delivered $3,764,969 in contributions to the state during April, while retail sportsbooks contributed $99,716.

The state’s sports wagering market added a new mobile operator during April as SuperBook launched on April 13, becoming Maryland’s ninth mobile platform.

A detailed summary of each sportsbook, including handle, hold percentage, prizes paid, promotional play, taxable win, and contribution to the state, is included in the attached chart and available for download at mdgaming.com.

Here are the statewide sports wagering totals for April 2023:

Handle (Amount players wagered, including free promotional wagers)

Retail: $14,981,720 (includes $15,434 in free promotional wagers)

Mobile: $313,472,676 (includes $9,014,508 in free promotional wagers)

Combined: $328,454,397

Prizes (Winnings paid to players)

Retail: $14,097,933

Mobile: $278,711,878

Combined: $292,809,811

Hold (Handle less prizes paid)

Retail: $883,788 (5.9%)

Mobile: $34,760,798 (11.1%)

Combined: $35,644,586 (10.9%)

Taxable Win (Amount remaining after deducting prizes, promotional wagers and other amounts)

Retail: $664,775

Mobile: $25,099,796

Combined: $25,764,571

Sports Wagering Tax (15% of the Taxable Win)

Retail: $99,716

Mobile: $3,764,969

Combined: $3,864,686

Since the inception of Maryland’s sports wagering program in December 2021:

Cumulative contribution to the Blueprint for Maryland’s Future Fund: $20,655,942

Cumulative expired prizes contributed to the Problem Gambling Fund: $1,891,241

Maryland’s sports wagering market launched with five retail locations in December 2021. The first seven mobile sportsbooks launched in November 2022. As of the end of April 2023, there were 10 retail locations and nine mobile operators. Additional retail locations and mobile sportsbooks are expected to launch in the near future.

About Maryland Lottery and Gaming

Maryland Lottery and Gaming operates the Maryland Lottery and is responsible for regulatory oversight of the state’s casinos and sports wagering program. In its regulatory role, the agency provides direction and guidance to casino and sports wagering operators on financial, security, regulatory and licensing procedures. To keep Marylanders informed and to maintain transparency of casino and sports wagering operations, monthly financial reports are posted on mdgaming.com. Maryland Lottery and Gaming strongly encourages responsible play. Maryland residents can obtain confidential help with a gambling problem at no cost by calling 1-800-GAMBLER or visiting mdgamblinghelp.org.