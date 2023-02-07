Members of St. Charles High School’s varsity cheerleading team placed first in the county’s winter cheer competition. St. Charles, and teams from Maurice J. McDonough, North Point and Westlake high schools, will compete this week in regional contests against other teams from Maryland school system

WALDORF, Md. – Charles County Public Schools (CCPS) varsity and junior varsity (JV) cheerleading squads met at St. Charles High School the evening of Thursday, Feb. 2, for the county’s winter cheer competition.

The squads are judged for its abilities in tosses, jumps, tumbling, stunts, pyramids as well as other skills. The teams compete twice a year — once in fall, and again in winter.

In last Thursday’s varsity contest, the St. Charles Spartans took home the first-place trophy. The head coach for varsity is Brandi Willey-Stewart, secretary to the principal of C. Paul Barnhart Elementary School. Assistant coaches are Jadyn Tyler and Nyla Jones, both 2018 St. Charles graduates who were four-year varsity cheerleaders as students.

Westlake High School’s varsity cheerleading team placed third in the county competition Feb. 2. The squad will compete in the Class2A West Region Finals at Harford Community College on Feb. 8.

The Rams of Maurice J. McDonough High School placed second at the county contest and Westlake High School Wolverines secured third place. Henry E. Lackey High Schools’ Chargers placed fourth, with North Point High School’s Eagles, the Cougars of Thomas Stone High School and La Plata High School Warriors taking fifth, sixth and seventh place, respectively.

Five JV teams competed and came in from first to fifth place in the order of McDonough, St. Charles, Westlake, North Point and Lackey.

St. Charles High School varsity cheerleading coaches celebrate the team’s first place win at the county’s winter cheer competition on Feb. 2. Jadyn Tyler, left, and Nyla Jones, right, are assistant coaches to head varsity coach, Brandi Willey-Stewart, center.

Advancing to the West Region competition on Feb. 8 are four CCPS varsity teams. McDonough and Lackey will compete in the Class 1A alongside teams from Boonsboro, South Carroll, Liberty and Francis Scott Key high schools. Westlake will compete against Hereford, Glenelg, Hammond, Winters Mill, Century and New Town high schools in the Class 2A category. North Point is in Class 4A and will compete against squads from Urbana, Dulaney, Reservoir, Thomas Johnson, Mt. Hebron and Towson high schools. The West Region Finals will be held at Harford Community College. Doors open at 5 p.m. Click here to purchase tickets.

In the Class 3A East division, St. Charles’ varsity will face off Feb. 9 against teams from Chesapeake, Crofton, Anne Arundel’s Northeast, Patapsco, Stephen Decatur and Milton Mill Academy high schools. The East Region Finals will be held at Harford Community College. Doors open at 5 p.m. Click here to purchase tickets.

The state final competition is slated to take place Feb. 14.

