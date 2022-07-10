St. Clement's Island Museum Opens Registration For Art Kids Program This Summer

LEONARDTOWN, Md. – Join art instructor Ms. Ellen Duke Wilson in exploring fine arts at St. Clement’s Island Museum Art Kids classes this summer.

Young artists will expand their understanding of art and history while learning to sketch, paint and sculpt. Students will also reflect on how making art can positively impact society for future generations.

“We’re very grateful to have the very talented Elle Duke Wilson back for a fourth year to teach these popular classes,” says Christina Barbour, Site Manager of St. Clement’s Island Museum. “The children have loved coming to each class here at the museum and learning something new in a fun, creative way.”

At the end of each session, all participants will create an individualized work of art to share with their families and community. These classes are geared toward children ages 7 to 17.

Preregistration is required and the price is $3 per child.

All materials are provided, and participants should bring a light snack. Parents are encouraged to sign up soon as slots fill up quickly.

The following class dates are scheduled: July 26, 27, & 28; and Aug. 9, 10 & 11.

For more information regarding St. Clement’s Island Museum Art Kids or to sign up your child, please call Christina Barbour at 301-769-4723.

For more information or on other events, visit www.facebook.com/SCIMuseum.