WALDORF, Md. – St. John Properties, Inc. has acquired an 82-acre parcel in Waldorf with intentions to develop Berry Pointe, a mixed-use business community consisting of nearly 635,000 square feet of single-story commercial office, flex/R&D, and retail space, along with five pad sites. The project’s first phase of development is expected deliver in spring of 2025. This represents the first Charles County development for the Baltimore-based full-service and vertically-integrated commercial real estate development and management company. St. John Properties, which has an 11-state real estate portfolio valued at more than $5 billion, has developed more than 23 million square feet of space in various asset classes since its founding in 1971. Tara Weeks Stout of Stout Real Estate and Development LLC, and formerly with The Flynn Company, represented the seller and St. John Properties was self-represented in this transaction.

Berry Pointe is positioned along Berry Road (MD Route 228) near Crain Highway (US Route 301). Upon completion, the project is expected to support more than 2,100 jobs. St. John Properties intends to speculatively develop 12 buildings totaling more than 550,000 square feet of the company’s signature flex/R&D space, and approximately 60,000 square feet of single-story commercial office. Approximately 70,000 square feet of retail space will also be built to provide convenient amenities for tenants and employees of the business park, as well as the surrounding community. The retail component will consist of two in-line buildings and five pad sites.

St. John Properties’ Phase I plans include development of two flex/R&D buildings consisting of approximately 98,000 square feet of space, as well as 11,000 square feet of inline retail space, for a total of nearly 110,000 square feet. The commercial office buildings and remaining flex/R&D and retail space will be phased based on leasing pace. The company’s flex/R&D product serves a broad array of end-users from high-tech companies with majority office needs, to light manufacturing and warehousing, as well as government contractors, professional services, and a variety of small businesses.

“Charles County is widely recognized for its strategic positioning near the nation’s Capital and an excellent quality of life for residents and businesses alike. This high-profile and well-located site allows us to deliver in-demand flex, office, and retail product,” stated Andrew M. Roud, St. John Properties’ Regional Partner, Southern Maryland. “The current trend is for companies to seek business communities that have immediate access to amenities that are vital to employers and employees, Berry Pointe satisfies this requirement. St. John Properties expresses our sincere thanks to Charles County’s elected officials and staff who helped bring this sale to a successful conclusion. The responsiveness and passion consistently exhibited by the county’s team brings immense value to local stakeholders.”

The flex/R&D and retail buildings included in the first phase of development front Berry Road, and the business community will have two access points with signalized intersections. Berry Pointe is positioned approximately 15 miles from Interstate 495 (Capital Beltway), 18 miles from Alexandria, VA, and 25 miles from the heart of Washington, D.C.