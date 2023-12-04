St. Mary’s College Men’s Swimming Takes Third At Yellow Jacket Invitational

Credit: Addie Ostendorf-Shell

CHESTERFIELD, Va. – The St. Mary’s College of Maryland men’s swim team set two school records while junior captain Luke Schwenk (Annapolis, Md./Broadneck) picked up two NCAA B cuts, two meet records, and one school record at the Yellow Jacket Invitational hosted by host Randolph-Macon College this weekend (Dec. 2-3).

St. Mary’s College placed third in the six-team field with 773 points. University of Mary Washington won the Invitational with 1551.5 points followed by host Randolph-Macon in second with 943.5. Stevenson University came in fourth (413 pts) followed by Virginia Wesleyan University in fifth (292 pts) and Gallaudet University in sixth (96 pts).

How It Happened Schwenk captured the 50 freestyle with an NCAA B cut of 20.33 before winning the 200 freestyle with a school and Yellow Jacket Invitational record of 1:41.63. His 200-freestyle time broke the previous school record of 1:41.80 clocked by Colin Cassady ’19 in 2019 and the old Invitational mark of 1:42.37 set in 2019.

Schwenk claimed first place in the 100 freestyle with his second NCAA B cut and another Invitational record of 44.51, knocking off the previous mark of 45.22 from 2017.

The foursome of Schwenk, first-year Kyle Smith (Crofton, Md./Crofton), sophomore Robert Shively (Potomac, Md./Walt Whitman), and first-year Anthony Davis (Upper Marlboro, Md./Riverdale Baptist) took top honors in the 200 medley relay with a school record of 1:35.59, surpassing the old record of 1:36.07 established last season (2023).

Davis, Smith, sophomore Jair Jackson (Laurel, Md./Chapelgate Christian), and Schwenk placed second in the 200-freestyle relay with a school record time of 1:26.44, breaking the previous record of 1:26.72 posted in 2019.

Shively earned an individual win in the 500 freestyle as he clocked a 4:48.19 and then followed that up with a second individual victory in the 200 butterfly with a time of 1:53.80.

400 Medley Relay Schwenk, Smith, Shively, and Davis notched a second-place finish in 3:33.14.

The foursome of sophomore William Kendrick (Laurel, Md./DeMatha Catholic), first-year Daniel Madigan (Waldorf, Md./North Point), Jackson, and first-year CB Jurado (Odenton, Md./Arundel) finished sixth in 3:47.71.

200 Breaststroke St. Mary’s posted three podium finishes as Madigan led the way with a second-place finish in 2:11.83.

Smith went seventh in 2:20. 24 followed by first-year Luca Fairbank (Phoenix, Md./Dulaney) in 2:20.39.

400 Freestyle Relay The Seahawks took second in 3:12.65 behind swims of Davis, Smith, Kendrick, and Schwenk.

400 Individual Medley First-year Kai Ng tallied a third-place finish in 4:26.20 to be the highest placing Seahawk in this event.

100 Butterfly Shively added a third-place finish in 52.75.

100 Breaststroke Smith led St. Mary’s with a fourth-place finish in 1:01.84 while Madigan took seventh in 1:02.37.

Fairbank also reached the podium with an eighth-place finish in 1:02.46.

800 Freestyle Relay The Seahawks recorded a fifth-place finish in 7:31.39 behind the efforts of Shively, Madigan, Jurado, and Jackson.

200 Backstroke Ng came in with a fifth-place finish in 2:03.90.

100 Freestyle Davis collected a fifth-place finish in 48.63.

100 Backstroke Kendrick gained a sixth-place finish in 57.27.

200 Medley Relay Kendrick, Fairbank, Jackson, and Madigan clocked a 1:42.51 to place sixth.

50 Freestyle Davis reached the podium with a seventh-place finish in 22.26.

200 Freestyle Relay The foursome of Kendrick, Fairbank, sophomore Tony Lumezi (Towson, Md./Towson), and Madigan picked up an eighth-place finish in 1:32.76.

200 Individual Medley Smith paced the Seahawks with a 12th-place finish in 2:06.81 while Ng placed 14th in 2:09.52.

1650 Freestyle Jurado notched a 13th-place finish in 18:58.39 to lead St. Mary’s.

Up Next for the Seahawks Dec. 9 at Washington College (3-5) – Chestertown, Md. (Casey Swim Center) – 1 p.m.

