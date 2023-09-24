St. Mary's College Of Maryland Announces Fund-Raising Campaign

ST. MARY’S CITY, Md. – St. Mary’s College of Maryland (SMCM) solidified its commitment to provide students with an all-honors experience today, formally announcing “Taking the LEAD: The Campaign for St. Mary’s College of Maryland.” The $20 million campaign will provide critical funds to invest in initiatives that align with emerging trends to ensure student success in a dynamic world.

The campaign’s name is inspired by SMCM’s Learning through Experiential and Applied Discovery (LEAD) Initiative, an honors college education seamlessly blended with professional skill development within the majors and opportunities for internships, research and international experiences.

“As we chart a bold course for the future of our institution, we recognize our role and responsibility as The National Public Honors College. We must be forward-thinking and deliberate about preparing our students to thrive as responsible and thoughtful citizens and leaders,” said SMCM President Tuajuanda C. Jordan, PhD. “The Taking the LEAD Campaign will propel the College toward a brighter future for generations to come.”

The campaign is anchored in the College’s 2023-2026 strategic plan, “The Rising Tide.” Developed over the past year, this transformative plan was adopted by the Board of Trustees in May of 2023, and implementation is actively underway. The campaign itself has been quietly marshaling supporters since July 2020, and to date has garnered commitments of $13.6 million toward the $20 million goal. More than 100 donors contributed major gifts to jumpstart LEAD programs including equipping the Dodge Performing Arts Center, funding a professorship for Business Administration, building a track for the new varsity track and field team, creating a new Marine Science academic lab and underwriting internships.

A series of events today marked the launch of the campaign, beginning in the morning with the dedication of the William E. Seale Rowing Center, named for William “Bill” Seale, a yachtsman and an economist and professor emeritus of finance at George Washington University. He is a former member of SMCM’s Board of Trustees and SMCM Foundation Board of Directors who has donated generously to the College and has lent his expertise and strategic guidance.

Later that morning, President Jordan publicly announced the Taking the LEAD Campaign during her semi-annual State of the College message. Immediately after the announcement, President Jordan was joined by students, faculty and staff of the College at a celebratory gathering on the College’s Crescent Green. The evening features a reception to thank the campaign’s major donors and a free performance for the community by regional favorites the Kelly Bell Band in the Nancy R. & Norton T. Dodge Performing Arts Center to celebrate the campaign’s kickoff and the College’s momentum.

St. Mary’s College of Maryland is accredited by the Middle States Commission on Higher Education. St. Mary’s College, the National Public Honors College, is ranked as the #5 public liberal arts college by U.S. News and World Report. Approximately 1,600 students attend the College, nestled on the St. Mary’s River in Southern Maryland.