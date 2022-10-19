St. Mary’s College Of Maryland Fire Under Investigation

ST. MARY’S CITY, Md. – On October 17, 2022, at approximately 12:54 p.m., units responded to 47454 Leonard Calvert Circle in St. Mary’s City for a reported building fire.

The fire was reported in the utility chase, which is used for passing electrical and plumbing systems between floors. Crews reportedly found a small fire on the first floor and in the attic.

The firefighters on the scene were able to extinguish the fire quickly. They then spent an additional two hours performing salvage and overhaul.

No injuries were reported.

It is still unknown what caused the fire.

This incident is under investigation by the Maryland State Fire Marshal’s Office.

We will continue to provide updates as they become available.

All photos courtesy of the Ridge Volunteer Fire Department.