The PING Vocal Ensemble of St. Mary’s College of Maryland, under the direction of Professor Larry Vote

ST. MARY’S CITY, Md. – The PING Vocal Ensemble of St. Mary’s College of Maryland, under the direction of Professor Larry Vote, will be featured in a virtual video performance of Carlos Guastavino’s Three Lullabies on the Sonus International Music Festival on April 15, 2023 at 7:30 pm EDT.

Carlos Guastavino (1912 – 2000) is considered one of Argentina’s foremost composers. Composed in 1967, Guastavino’s Three Lullabies for chorus a Capella are based on three poems by Gabriela Mistral: Miedo (Fear), Yo No Tengo Soledad (I Am Not Alone), and La Noche (The Night).

Founded in 2012, PING is the College’s premier vocal ensemble, limited to 12 members chosen by competitive audition.

The entire concert will be streamed on the festival’s YouTube channel. PING’s pre-recorded performance can be viewed on the College’s YouTube channel.

St. Mary’s College of Maryland is accredited by the Middle States Commission on Higher Education. St. Mary’s College, the National Public Honors College, is ranked as the top public liberal arts college in the U.S. by Money magazine. Approximately 1,600 students attend the college, nestled on the St. Mary’s River in Southern Maryland.