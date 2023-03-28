St. Mary's County 40th Annual Easter Egg Festival Announced

LEONARDTOWN, Md. – On Saturday, April 1, 2023, the St. Mary’s County Recreation & Parks department will host its 40th Annual Easter Egg Festival at the St. Mary’s County Fairgrounds. This rain or shine event will be held from 11:30 a.m. – 4 p.m. and is open to the entire community. The Easter Egg Festival has become a staple of the Southern Maryland community every Spring and many are looking forward to its return this year!

For a $5.00 entry fee, children can participate in egg hunts, visit with Mr. or Mrs. Bunny, enjoy face painting, arts and crafts, live animals, and lots of other bunny approved activities. Live entertainment will be offered by local performing groups as well as a BMX demo and golf demo hosted by Recreation & Parks. A first responder area will be available with “touch a truck” opportunities and K9 demonstrations. There will be over 45 local merchandise and information vendors and the option to purchase food from at least 18 different food vendors.

Tickets for this event can be purchased in advance online at stmaryscountymd.gov/easter or at the St. Mary’s County Recreation & Parks main office, Monday – Friday from 8 a.m. – 5 p.m. Tickets can also be purchased at the gate on the day of the event, beginning at 11 a.m.

St. Mary’s County Recreation & Parks thanks all our sponsors for their support and donations. Patuxent Orthodontics is this year’s Title Sponsor, along with Williams, McClernan & Stack; Schneider Orthodontics; Southern Maryland Foot & Ankle; St. Mary’s Fit Body Boot Camp; Dugan, Dugan McKissick & Longmore; the Commissioners of Leonardtown; Community Bank of the Chesapeake; PSI Pax; and Erin’s Star.

Net proceeds from the Easter Egg Festival, along with the department’s annual golf tournament, are used to fund the Recreation & Parks Scholarship Program which provides qualified applicants the opportunity to participate in an activity at a 50% prorated amount of the registration fee.

For more information, please visit stmaryscountymd.gov/easter or call (301) 475-4200 ext. 1800.