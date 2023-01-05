St. Mary’s County Arts Council welcomes new Executive Director

LEONARDTOWN, Md. – “As President of the St. Mary’s County Arts Council I want to welcome Susie Glauner as our new Executive Director. The Board looks forward to working with Susie in supporting many arts activities and opportunities in St. Mary’s County. The Board also wants to thank Nell Elder for all the work she did as our Executive Director for the past 10 years.”

Barbara Bershon, SMCAC President

Susie Glauner has spent many years working in various scopes of marketing and business development, management, and communication. She holds a B.A. in English from Pennsylvania State University and a minor in German from Christian Albrechts Üniversität, in Kiel, Germany.

Glauner’s career began in Washington, DC, where she was employed for seven years at Tree Top Kids, a specialty children’s toy, book, and clothing store. It was there where she developed a love of small business development and the opportunities provided for ingenuity, connection, and innovation. She went on to support other independent entrepreneurs in the fitness industry, journalism, and arts education both in Jacksonville, Florida, and Savannah, Georgia.

Susie and her family have lived in St. Mary’s County for nine years. They love to be out on the water as much as possible and enjoy the local festivals and arts events. Susie is an avid painter and crafter and enjoys traveling as well as volunteering her time for several different community projects.

Mrs. Glauner has served as a board member for the SMCAC since 2020 and states that she “is thrilled to take on the position of Executive Director and looks forward to serving our community!”.

Photo Credit: Moments to Memories Photography