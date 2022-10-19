LEONARDTOWN, Md. – The St. Mary’s County Board of Elections will be canvassing the 2022 Gubernatorial General Mail-in Ballots and Provisional Ballots.

Pre-Election Day Canvass will be held Thursday, Oct. 20, 2022, at 9 a.m. These results will not be released until Election Night.

The after Election Mail-in Ballot Canvass will be Thursday, Nov. 10, 2022, at 10 a.m.

The Provisional Ballot Canvass will be Wednesday, Nov. 16, 2022, at 10 a.m.

The Final Canvass will be Friday, Nov. 18, 2022, at 10 a.m.

All canvasses will be held at the St. Mary’s County Board of Elections Office at 23250 Hollywood Road in Leonardtown.

Please contact Wendy Adkins at wendy.adkins@stmarysmd.com or 301-475-4200, ext. 1613, for more information.