LEONARDTOWN, Md. – The Commissioners of St. Mary’s County (CSMC) held their regular business meeting on Tuesday, April 25, 2023, beginning with the invocation and pledge, followed by approval of the consent agenda.

The Commissioners then presented proclamations for National Library Week, Afterschool Professionals’ Week, National County Government Month and Administrative Professionals’ Day.

During County Administrator time, the Commissioners took the following action:

Heard a presentation from the Department of Finance and the St. Mary’s Metropolitan Commission reviewing the FY2024 Capital Improvement Budget FY2025-2029 Plan.

Approved the Department of Public Works and Transportation’s request for a resolution to waive landfill fees for Christmas in April projects, to apply for the Federal Aviation Administration grant, and to reorganize the department in collaboration with the County Administrator, Human Resources, and Finance.

Approved the Department of Aging & Human Services’ acceptance of the FY23 Federal Older Americans Act from the Maryland Department of Aging in the amount of $462,677.

Approved the Department of Human Resources actuarial services contract with Bommershine Consulting Group LLC and their Personnel Policy Manual updates.

Approved the Department of Finance’s changes to the American Rescue plan.

Approved the updated St. Mary’s County Government Vision, Mission & Values.

The Commissioners then received a legislative update from the Office of the County Attorney.

The CSMC will host a Budget Public Hearing tonight, Tuesday, April 25, at 6:30 p.m. at Chopticon High School.

The CSMC will host their next regular business meeting on Tuesday, May 2, 2023, at 9 a.m.