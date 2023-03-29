LEONARDTOWN, Md. – The Commissioners of St. Mary’s County (CSMC) held their regular business meeting on Tuesday, March 28, 2023, beginning with the invocation and pledge, followed by approval of the consent agenda.

The Commissioners met as the Board of Health to hear an update from Dr. Brewster, County Health Officer, and Sheriff Hall on drug use in St. Mary’s County.

The Commissioners then approved the FY2024 Recommended Budget for Public Hearing.

During County Administrator time, the Commissioners took the following action:

Approved the Sheriff’s Office request to apply for the FY2024 Heroin Coordinator grant in the amount of $59,649; their request to purchase signage, furniture, and equipment using federally and locally forfeited funds; their grant application for the FY2024 Police Accountability, Community and Transparency Grant in the amount of $47,117; their request to apply for the FY2024 Sex Offender Compliance and Enforcement in Maryland grant; and their grant application for the FY2024 Police Recruitment and Retention grant.

Approved the Board of Education’s request to apply for the SB 291 Pass Through Grant for renovations at Oakville Elementary School.

Approved the Department of Finance’s schedule of nonrecurring and other unique one-time costs to the Maryland State Department of Education for FY2024.

Approved the Department of Recreation & Parks request to apply for the Cal Ripken Foundation grant in the amount of $6,500.

Approved the Department of Public Works & Transportation acceptance of $1,937,953 from the National Fish and Wildlife Foundation for Emergency Coastal Resilience grant funding and approved the department’s FY2024 MDOT Transportation Priority Letter.

Approved the Office of the County Attorney’s request for an amendment to the Code of St. Mary’s County to add an alternate member to the St. Mary’s County Historic Preservation Commission.

The Commissioners then received a legislative update from the Office of the County Attorney.

The CSMC will host their next regular business meeting on Tuesday, April 4, 2023, at 9 a.m.