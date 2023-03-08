LEONARDTOWN, Md. – The Commissioners of St. Mary’s County (CSMC) held a joint meeting with the Commanding Officer of Naval Air Station (NAS) Patuxent River on Tuesday, March 7, 2023, before their regular business meeting.

During the joint meeting, the Commissioners and the Commanding Officer discussed:

Lowering speed limits on county roads in military family housing developments.

Adding Air Installation Compatible Use Zone (AICUZ) disclosure statements to rental agreements within certain AICUZ areas.

Plastic bag ban or reduction within St. Mary’s County and NAS Patuxent River.

Due to a technical malfunction, this meeting was unable to be recorded and therefore will not be posted to the St. Mary’s County Government (SMCG) YouTube Channel or SMCG Channel 95.

The CSMC held their regular business meeting following the joint meeting, beginning with the invocation and pledge, followed by approval of the consent agenda.

March is Women’s History Month and the Commissioners honored the occasion by presenting a proclamation to the St. Mary’s County Commission for Women.

The CSMC presented proclamations for Women’s History Month, National Developmental Disability Awareness Month and National Social Work Month. They also presented commendations to SMCG employees Bob Kelly and Jackie Elder.

During County Administrator time, the Commissioners took the following action:

Approved the Sheriff’s Office request to apply for the Maryland Highway Safety Grant for FFY2024 in the amount of $20,100.

Approved the extension of the Medical, Prescription, Dental and Vision contract with CareFirst Blue Cross and Blue Shield for three years, beginning July 1, 2023.

Finally, the Commissioners received a legislative update from the Office of the County Attorney.

The CSMC will host their next business meeting on Tuesday, March 14, 2023, at 9 a.m.

