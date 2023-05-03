LEONARDTOWN, Md. – The Commissioners of St. Mary’s County (CSMC) held their regular business meeting on Tuesday, May 2, 2023, beginning with the invocation and pledge, followed by approval of the consent agenda.

The Commissioners then presented proclamations for National Travel and Tourism Week, Small Business Month, Law Day, and National Historic Preservation Month. The Department of Land Use and Growth Management then presented their annual Historic Preservation Awards selected by the Historic Preservation Commission.

During the Main Agenda items, the Commissioners took the following action:

Approved the Department of Land Use and Growth Management’s amendment to the Comprehensive Water and Sewerage Plan for the property located at 23836 Mervell Dean Road Hollywood, MD.

Approved the Department of Finances’ request to adopt an ordinance to establish an Excise Tax.

Approved the Department of Human Resources request to hold a public hearing on Tuesday, May 16, in consideration of the seventeenth amendment to the Sheriff’s Office Retirement Plan.

Approved the County Attorney’s request for a public hearing on the proposed resolution to update the St. Mary’s County Road Naming and Addressing Manual.

During County Administrator time, the Commissioners took the following action:

Approved the employment contract for the St. Mary’s County Department of Recreation and Parks Gold Course Manager.

The CSMC will host their next regular business meeting on Tuesday, May 9, 2023, at 9 a.m. CSMC decisions and related public documents are available on the county government website in BoardDocs. CSMC meetings can be viewed live Tuesday mornings on SMCG Channel 95 or as a replay Friday at 6:30 p.m. Meetings are also available for on-demand viewing on the St. Mary’s County Government YouTube Channel.