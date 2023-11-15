LEONARDTOWN, Md. – The Commissioners of St. Mary’s County (CSMC) began their business meeting with an invocation and the pledge, followed by approval of the consent agenda.

The CSMC then presented proclamations for World Children’s Day, the Great American Smokeout, and Giving Tuesday. Then presented a commendation to Patricia Smith in celebration of her retirement from the St. Mary’s County Health Department after 50 years of service. The Commissioners also recognized the graduates of the 2023 Citizens Academy program.

The CSMC then approved the scheduling of a public hearing to consider an amendment to the Sheriff’s Office Retirement Plan.

During County Administrator time, the Commissioners took the following action: Approved the St. Mary’s Transit System (STS) FY24-26 Title VI Implementation Plan.

Approved resolutions accepting FDR Blvd. into the County Highway Maintenance System, from Chancellors Run Rd. (MD 237) to Buck Hewitt Rd., and re-naming Fire Department Ln. to FDR Blvd.; as well as ordinances designating the shoulders and marked lanes of FDR Blvd. as bicycle lanes, regulating speed (35 MPH), and establishing yield intersections at the three FDR Blvd roundabouts.

Approved the resolution recognizing November 22, 2023, and December 26, 2023, as additional paid holidays for employees in calendar year 2023.

The CSMC will host a ribbon cutting ceremony this afternoon at 3:30 p.m. to open Phase 3A of FDR Blvd. and then return to the Chesapeake Building for a Public Hearing at 6:30 p.m. on the proposed ordinance to establish a St. Mary’s County School Zone Speed Camera Safety Program.

The Commissioners will not meet on Tuesday, November 21, 2023. The next CSMC business meeting will be held on Tuesday, November 28, 2023, at 9 a.m. in the Chesapeake Building, located at 41770 Baldridge Street in Leonardtown.