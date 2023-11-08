LEONARDTOWN, Md. – The Commissioners of St. Mary’s County (CSMC) began their business meeting with an invocation and the pledge, followed by approval of the consent agenda.

The Commissioners then presented proclamations for Family Court Awareness Month, National Hospice and Palliative Care Month, National Family Caregiver Month, and National Animal Shelter Appreciation Week.

The CSMC also presented a commendation to Darlene Stalcup in celebration of her retirement.

During County Administrator time, the Commissioners took the following action:

· Approved the FY24 Edward J. Byrne Memorial Justice Assistance Grant Award on behalf of the State’s Attorney’s Office.

· Approved the State’s Attorney’s Office request to convert a Senior Legal Assistant I position and the County-funded portion of the Child Support Assistant State’s Attorney into a full-time attorney position.

· Heard a Land Preservation Update from the Department of Economic Development, the Southern Maryland Resource Conservation & Development Program, and the Patuxent Tidewater Land Trust.

· Approved the financial sponsorship request for the anniversary event celebrating the success of the first School-Based Health Centers in Southern Maryland.

· Approved the proposal to engage Bruce Bereano as a government relations consultant and lobbyist for calendar year 2024.

The next CSMC business meeting will be held on Tuesday, November 14, 2023, at 9 a.m. in the Chesapeake Building, located at 41770 Baldridge Street in Leonardtown. CSMC decisions and related public documents are available on the county government website in BoardDocs. CSMC meetings are open to the public and can be viewed live Tuesday mornings on St. Mary’s County Government (SMCG) Channel 95, or as a replay Friday at 6:30 p.m. Meetings are also available for on-demand viewing on the St. Mary’s County Government YouTube Channel.

