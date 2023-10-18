LEONARDTOWN, Md. – The Commissioners of St. Mary’s County (CSMC) began their business meeting on Tuesday, Oct. 17, with an invocation and the pledge, followed by approval of the consent agenda.

The Commissioners then presented proclamations for the U.S. Oyster Festival 57th Anniversary and National Disability Employment Awareness Month.

The CSMC joined the St. Mary’s County Commission for People with Disabilities in recognizing the award recipients for the Commission for People with Disabilities Awards Program. The 2023 award categories and honorees were: Volunteer Award Winner: Kelly O’Grady Care Partner Award Winners: Mindy Rhodes and Carrie Berry Vicki Brown Award Winners: Jeffery Hagen and Shayne Gray Notable Employer Award Winner: St. James Deli and Spirits Innovative Program Winner: St. Inie’s Coffee

During County Administrator time, the Commissioners took the following actions: Approved the lease agreement between the CSMC and John Fluhart for the agricultural use of the Hayden Property and authorized Commissioner President Guy to sign related documents.

Approved the purchase of real property between Willows Run LLP and the CSMC, known as 46955 Bradley Boulevard, Lexington Park, MD, containing 3.508 acres, in the amount of $350,000 and authorized Commissioner President Guy to sign the Contract of Sale and all other related documents.

Voted to approve and execute a resolution authorizing the sale and issuance of general obligation bonds in the amount of $30 million to fund previously approve capital projects and authorized Commissioner President Guy to sign any related documents.

Following a brief recess, the Commissioners received a presentation from the Maryland Department of Transportation (MDOT). MDOT provided a Consolidated Transportation Program Tour to offer an overview of upcoming projects for 2024-2029.

The Commissioners convened as the Board of Health to hear from St. Mary’s County Health Officer Dr. Meena Brewster, who briefed the Commissioners on the current flu season, COVID-19 vaccinations, School Based Health Centers, the St. Mary’s County Health Hub, and additional upcoming initiatives.

The next CSMC business meeting will be held on Tuesday, October 24, 2023, at 9 a.m. in the Chesapeake Building, located at 41770 Baldridge Street in Leonardtown. CSMC decisions and related public documents are available on the county government website in BoardDocs. CSMC meetings are open to the public and can be viewed live Tuesday mornings on St. Mary’s County Government (SMCG) Channel 95, or as a replay Friday at 6:30 p.m. Meetings are also available for on-demand viewing on the St. Mary’s County Government YouTube Channel.

For more information on SMCG, please visit: stmaryscountymd.gov.